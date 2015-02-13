Apple hiring automotive technology, design experts - FT

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is hiring automotive technology and design experts to research at a secret lab outside its Cupertino office, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing several people familiar with the iPhone maker.

The background and seniority of the experts suggest that Apple may be trying to build a car, the financial daily said, citing the sources. (on.ft.com/1A4ELi5)

Apple could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)