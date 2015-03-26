FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple's Tim Cook to donate his wealth - Fortune
March 26, 2015

Apple's Tim Cook to donate his wealth - Fortune

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook said he planned to give away all his wealth, the Fortune magazine reported.

Cook, 54, told the magazine that he planned to donate his fortune to charity after providing for his 10-year-old nephew's education. (for.tn/1Gs0gNY)

Fortune estimated Cook’s net worth, based on his holdings of Apple stock, at about $120 million. He also holds restricted stock worth $665 million if it were to be fully vested.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

