China regulator approves Apple's iPhone 6 for sale in China
September 30, 2014 / 2:01 AM / 3 years ago

China regulator approves Apple's iPhone 6 for sale in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Apple Inc’s iPhone 6 can now be sold in China, after the company received a licence for the device to be used on China’s wireless networks, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on its website on Tuesday.

The iPhone 6 had been released in other countries, including the United States, on September 19 but Apple did not give a release data for China, the world’s largest smartphone market.

Apple was not available for immediate comment. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

