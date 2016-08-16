FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple's Cook says to increase investment in China - China state TV
August 16, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Apple's Cook says to increase investment in China - China state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Apple Inc will increase its investment in China, one of its most important markets, and build its first Asia-Pacific research and development centre in the country by the end of 2016, Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Tuesday.

Cook made the comments in a meeting with Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, one of China's most senior officials, according to the official Chinese state broadcaster.

Apple did not immediately respond to request for comment. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Judy Hua; editing by Susan Thomas)

