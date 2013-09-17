FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese telecom carrier says new iPhone orders exceed 100,000 units
September 17, 2013 / 5:07 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Chinese telecom carrier China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd said preorders for Apple Inc’s newest iPhone models, iPhone 5C and 5S, exceeded 100,000 units since the two smartphones were launched last week.

The preorder figure, which China Unicom revealed in a post on its official microblog on Sina Weibo on Monday, is the first indication of demand for Apple’s new iPhone 5C and 5S in the crucial Chinese market.

“Since Unicom began online preorders, order volumes have surpassed 100,000 units,” the post on Unicom’s verified Weibo account said, but did not have any other details.

The phones will be available for purchase on Friday.

Apple sold more than 2 million of its older iPhone 5 models in the first three days in China when they were launched there in December.

An unlocked iPhone 5C, which comes in five colors - blue, green, pink, yellow and white - costs 4,488 yuan ($730) or more in China.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
