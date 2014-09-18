FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple's iPhone 6 gets one Chinese license, needs another before sales begin
September 18, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Apple's iPhone 6 gets one Chinese license, needs another before sales begin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Apple Inc’s iPhone 6 received regulatory approval for use on domestic frequencies but still requires one more critical licence before it may be sold in the country, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

Apple has not yet issued an iPhone 6 release date for China, one of its most important markets, leading to widespread speculation that it has encountered difficulty obtaining the requisite licences from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), which tests new phones before they may enter national telecom networks.

Apple still needs to obtain a critical network access licence for the iPhone, after which sales may begin, Xinhua said.

It remains unclear when the new iPhone will receive full clearance, although the report Thursday signals the process has not completely stalled.

Apple has not issued any comment about the iPhone’s China launch aside from saying it is working to bring the device to the market as soon as possible. (Reporting by Gerry Shih)

