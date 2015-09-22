FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple plans steps to prevent future App Store attacks
#Market News
September 22, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

Apple plans steps to prevent future App Store attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/BOSTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Apple Inc’s chief marketing executive Phil Schiller said on Tuesday that the company plans steps to prevent further attacks on its App Store.

He said that Apple will offer domestic downloads of its developer toolkit from China, according to an interview with Chinese news site Sina.com.

Schiller also said that the company knows of no cases where tainted apps have been used to transmit customer data.

Apple plans to warn of 25 tainted apps that the company has identified so that customers can delete and update them, he said in the interview.

Reporting by Paul Carsten in Beijing and Jim Finkle in Boston. Editing by Richard Valdmanis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
