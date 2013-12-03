China Mobile briefly takes pre-orders for iPhones -Fortune.com

Dec 3 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd, the world’s largest mobile phone carrier, has quietly begun taking pre-orders for Apple Inc’s iPhones, according to a report on Fortune.com.

China is critical to Apple’s growth prospects, being its biggest market after the United States. Apple fell to No. 7 in the second quarter in China, with a 5 percent market share, losing ground not just to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd but also to Chinese rivals Lenovo and ZTE Corp .

The Fortune report, which could not be confirmed immediately by Reuters, showed a screen grab from a reservation website of a China Mobile subsidiary in southern China that began taking pre-orders for the iPhone 5S and the iPhone 5c late on Monday. ()

As of 6:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. Beijing time), the page had been replaced with a notice saying it was being updated and pre-orders would resume later.

Representatives for China Mobile could not be reached immediately for comment. Apple was also not immediately available.

In late October, China Mobile put an advertisement for the faster 4G mobile network on its website, raising expectations that a long-awaited distribution deal with Apple would be announced soon.

Apple has spent years trying to reach a deal with China Mobile, with numerous visits to the state-owned carrier’s Beijing headquarters, and it has repeated insisted the Chinese market is crucial to the company.

The ongoing effort has fueled Wall Street hopes that a deal would come soon, offering the iPhone to more than 740 million potential buyers.