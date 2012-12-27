CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Apple CEO's pay takes big hit vs. record '11 package

(Corrects level and date of Apple’s record-high stock close, to $702.10 on Sept. 19, not $700.10 in October, paragraph 14)

NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook’s 2012 compensation package of just over $4 million is a huge cut on paper for the top executive of the most valuable U.S. corporation, after a 2011 package fattened by more than $376 million in long-term stock awards.

Cook received the largest single pay package awarded to a company CEO in about a decade when he replaced Apple’s legendary co-founder, Steve Jobs, shortly before Jobs’ death in October 2011.

The maker of the iPhone and iPad made the 2012 compensation disclosures in a regulatory filing on Thursday. Cook, who is in his early 50s, joined Apple in 1998 and became CEO in August 2011.

Virtually all of Cook’s $376 million bonus in 2011 was in stock awards that will vest in two chunks - one in 2016 and the other in 2021. This structure was intended to keep Jobs’ longtime lieutenant at the helm for many years.

In terms of base salary, Cook actually received a 50 percent increase to $1.4 million for 2012, and the same 200 percent bonus that other top Apple executives like CFO Peter Oppenheimer earned, Apple said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The 2012 compensation package for Cook also pales in comparison with his 2010 pay, which was 14 times higher, when he served as chief operating officer.

But Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group - which counts Apple stock as the biggest holding among the approximately $2 billion it manages - said Cook’s package was “normal CEO compensation.”

For example, Yahoo Inc’s CEO, Marissa Mayer, a former Google Inc high-flyer hired this year to try to turn around the struggling Internet icon, won a pay package worth more than $70 million. Despite her lack of a CEO track record, her basic pay is comparable to Cook‘s, with about $1 million in annual salary and up to $2 million in an annual bonus.

Oracle Corp’s Larry Ellison, one of the most highly paid chief executives in the United States - and also the world’s sixth-richest man, according to Forbes - received total compensation for the year ended May 31, 2012, of $96.2 million - almost all of it in stock options.

That compared with $77.6 million for Ellison in the prior year.

Cook’s longtime boss, Jobs, famously received $1 a year in salary in the three years before he stepped down, though in 2000 he too received a stock option that analysts say was valued at almost $600 million at the time.

Cook will not receive any stock awards for 2012, Apple said in Thursday’s filing.

The 2012 package includes a salary of $1.4 million and a nonequity bonus of $2.8 million. Cook’s base salary actually increased in 2012 from the $900,000 he earned in 2011.

While Apple’s shares are roughly 35 percent higher than when Cook became CEO, they have fallen more than 27 percent since they hit a record closing price of $702.10 on Sept. 19. The stock has declined amid investor worries about intensifying competition in the mobile phone market and growth prospects in important markets including China.

Apple shares were down 1.3 percent at $506.35 on the Nasdaq on Thursday afternoon.