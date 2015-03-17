FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2015 / 1:50 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. jury clears Apple Inc of infringing wireless tech patents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - A federal jury in Texas on Monday said Apple Inc did not infringe five wireless technology patents owned by Canadian patent licensing firm Conversant Intellectual Property Management Inc.

Core Wireless Licensing Sarl, a subsidiary of Ottawa-based Conversant, sued Apple in 2012 in a federal court in Tyler, Texas alleging the iPhone maker used its patents on wireless data transmission in its iPhones and iPads without permission.

The company was seeking $100 million in damages, or about 78 cents per Apple device sold. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
