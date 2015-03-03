FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple plans fix next week for newly uncovered Freak security bug
March 3, 2015 / 8:43 PM / 3 years ago

Apple plans fix next week for newly uncovered Freak security bug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, March 3 (Reuters) - An Apple Inc spokesman said on Tuesday that the company plans to release a fix next week to mitigate the newly uncovered ‘Freak’ security flaw affecting Safari browsers on its iOS and OS X operating systems.

A vulnerability in web encryption technology could enable attackers to spy on communications of users with vulnerable software, including Apple’s Safari browser and Google Inc’s Android browser, according to researchers who uncovered the flaw. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Christian Plumb)

