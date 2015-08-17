FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple hires banks to lead potential Kangaroo bond debut
August 17, 2015 / 1:26 AM / 2 years ago

Apple hires banks to lead potential Kangaroo bond debut

John Weavers

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 17 (IFR) - Apple Inc has mandated CBA, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to hold investor calls with debt investors starting tomorrow for a potential debut offering of Kangaroo bonds.

The US technology company has sold bonds in Swiss francs, yen and sterling this year, as it diversifies away from its core currency of US dollars.

It has pledged to return $200 billion in cash to shareholders by the end of March 2017, and has increased the size of its share buyback programme to $140 billion. It said in March that it would access the international and domestic debt markets to help fund the programme. (Reporting by John Weavers; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

