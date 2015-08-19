FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple considering 4- and 7-year tenors for Kangaroo debut
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2015 / 1:05 AM / 2 years ago

Apple considering 4- and 7-year tenors for Kangaroo debut

John Weavers

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 19 (IFR) - US tech giant Apple, rated Aa1/AA+ (Moody‘s/S&P), is gearing up for a debut Kangaroo issue this week, according to bankers with knowledge of the transaction. This follows a series of successful Australian and Asian investor calls yesterday.

Expectations centre on a benchmark dual-tranche offering via joint lead managers CBA, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs, with four- and seven-year tenors favoured at the moment.

The deal is likely to be announced either later today or tomorrow, alongside initial guidance, with pricing seen either on Thursday or Friday. (Reporting By John Weavers; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.