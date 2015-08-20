Apple eyes record for Kangaroo bond debut

SYDNEY, Aug 20 (IFR) - US tech giant Apple, rated Aa1/AA+ (Moody‘s/S&P), has released price guidance for its debut Kangaroo offering via joint leads CBA, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.

Price talk for the fixed and/or floating-rate four-year notes is 70bp area over asset swaps and three-month BBSW. For the fixed-rate seven-year tranche, guidance is 115bp are over asset swaps.

Expectations are centring on an issuance of at least A$1 billion ($735 million) which would smash corporate Kangaroo bond records. (Reporting by John Weavers; editing by Daniel Stanton)