FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple nets A$1.425bn from three-tranche Kangaroo
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

Apple nets A$1.425bn from three-tranche Kangaroo

John Weavers

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 3 (IFR) - US tech giant Apple has raised a combined A$1.425 billion ($1.03 billion) from today’s three-tranche sale of fixed-rate Kangaroo bonds.

The 2.65% A$650 million four-year, 3.35% A$450 million 7.6-year (due January 10 2024) and the A$325 million 10-year notes priced in line with final guidance at 82bp, 125bp and 135bp over asset swaps, respectively.

Today’s issuance is the second biggest corporate transaction in the Australian dollar market by an offshore or domestic corporation, behind Apple’s own A$2.25 billion four and seven-year Kangaroo debut in August 2015.

ANZ, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs were joint bookrunners for today’s transaction. (Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.