Apple says Mickey Drexler to retire from board of directors

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said Millard “Mickey” Drexler, who has served on its board since 1999, will retire as a director at the end of his term in March.

The company's board has not yet nominated anyone to take Drexler's position, Apple said in a filing with regulators. (bit.ly/1t3BW0P)

Mickey Drexler, who had previously served as apparel retailer Gap Inc’s chief executive Officer from 1995 to 2002 and its president from 1987 to 1995, is also the CEO of apparel retailer J Crew Group Inc. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)