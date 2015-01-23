FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple says Mickey Drexler to retire from board of directors
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2015 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

Apple says Mickey Drexler to retire from board of directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said Millard “Mickey” Drexler, who has served on its board since 1999, will retire as a director at the end of his term in March.

The company's board has not yet nominated anyone to take Drexler's position, Apple said in a filing with regulators. (bit.ly/1t3BW0P)

Mickey Drexler, who had previously served as apparel retailer Gap Inc’s chief executive Officer from 1995 to 2002 and its president from 1987 to 1995, is also the CEO of apparel retailer J Crew Group Inc. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.