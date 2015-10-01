FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Apple appoints former Boeing CFO to its board
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 1, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Apple appoints former Boeing CFO to its board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on board composition)

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Thursday it appointed James Bell, Boeing Co’s former chief financial officer, to its board.

Bell, who was Boeing’s CFO from 2003 to 2012, is on the board of several other companies, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Dow Chemical Co.

He also served as Boeing’s interim chief executive for several months in 2005 after the aircraft maker fired CEO Harry Stonecipher over his personal relationship with a female executive of the company.

Apple’s 8-member board includes Walt Disney Co CEO Robert Iger and former United States Vice President Albert Gore Jr.

Bell’s appointment to Apple’s board is the first since Gap Inc’s former CEO Millard Drexler retired in March.

Susan Wagner, founding partner and director of asset manager BlackRock Inc, was the last to join Apple’s board, in July 2014. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.