Docomo: strategy not in sync with selling iPhone in Japan
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 2:46 AM / 5 years ago

Docomo: strategy not in sync with selling iPhone in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - The president of Japan’s largest mobile carrier, NTT Docomo Inc, said on Tuesday it would be difficult for it to sell Apple Inc’s iPhone in Japan given Docomo’s current strategy of pushing multiple smartphone platforms.

Docomo has balked at Apple’s condition that the iPhone comprise half of Docomo phone sales, President Ryuji Yamada told a general shareholders’ meeting. Not being able to map Docomo-specific networks onto the iPhone is also a problem, Yamada said.

As of Monday, Docomo had sold 2.1 million smartphones since the start of April, he said.

