U.S., states propose remedy for Apple e-book price-fixing
August 2, 2013 / 2:00 PM / in 4 years

U.S., states propose remedy for Apple e-book price-fixing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc deserves a five-year ban from entering anticompetitive e-book distribution contracts, and should also end its business arrangements with five major publishers with which it conspired to raise e-book prices, federal and state regulators said on Friday.

The U.S. Department of Justice and 33 U.S. states and territories proposed those changes and others after a federal judge last month found in a civil antitrust case that Apple conspired with the publishers to raise e-book prices.

Regulators accused Apple of conspiring to undercut Amazon.com Inc’s e-book dominance, causing some e-book prices to rise to $12.99 or $14.99 from the $9.99 that the online retailer had been charging.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan on July 10 ruled that Apple had played a “central role” in a conspiracy to eliminate retail price competition and raise e-book prices.

A hearing to discuss remedies is scheduled for Aug. 9. Cote has said she also plans to hold a trial on damages.

