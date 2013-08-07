FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Publishers object to U.S. restrictions on Apple in e-books case
August 7, 2013

Publishers object to U.S. restrictions on Apple in e-books case

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Five of the largest U.S. publishers objected to tough new restrictions sought by the U.S. government against Apple Inc for illegally conspiring to fix e-book prices.

In a motion filed on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the publishers contended the proposed final order in the case would effectively prevent Apple from entering agreements that limit its ability to discount books.

The publishers said the U.S. Justice Department’s proposed provisions don’t impose any limits on Apple’s pricing behavior. They argued it instead effectively punishes the publishers, who had already reached settlements with the federal government and dozens of states.

The publishers include Lagardere SCA’s Hachette Book Group Inc, News Corp’s HarperCollins Publishers LLC, Pearson Plc’s Penguin Group (USA) Inc, CBS Corp’s Simon & Schuster Inc and Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH’s Macmillan.

