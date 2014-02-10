FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple loses latest bid to block e-books antitrust monitor
February 10, 2014 / 9:42 PM / 4 years ago

Apple loses latest bid to block e-books antitrust monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc on Monday lost its latest bid to put a court-appointed antitrust monitor on hold after a federal appeals court rejected its argument that his work was causing irreparable harm to the company.

In a brief order, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said that monitor Michael Bromwich may continue to examine Apple’s antitrust compliance policies while the company pursues a broader appeal seeking to remove him altogether.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote installed Bromwich in October, three months after she found Apple liable for conspiring with five publishers to raise e-book prices.

