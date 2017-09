NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld Apple Inc’s $450 million settlement of claims that it harmed consumers by conspiring with five publishers to raise e-book prices.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York rejected a challenge to the settlement’s fairness, reasonableness and adequacy. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)