U.S. appeals court to consider Apple's request to delay e-books trial
April 25, 2014 / 8:27 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. appeals court to consider Apple's request to delay e-books trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court will consider Apple Inc’s request to put off a trial scheduled for July to determine how much the iPad maker must pay in damages to customers in more than two dozen states over e-book price fixing.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said in a brief order on Friday that a three-judge panel will hear Apple’s argument on why the trial should be put on hold while it appeals a judge’s ruling that it conspired with five publishers to raise e-book prices.

The judge, U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in New York, had denied Apple’s request to postpone the trial on Wednesday. Cote ruled last year after a non-jury trial that Apple had conspired with the publishers in an effort to impede competitors such as Amazon.com Inc.

The plaintiffs pursuing the case are seeking up to $840 million in damages for consumers. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Joseph Ax; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

