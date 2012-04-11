FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US to pursue vigorously antitrust case against Apple
April 11, 2012

US to pursue vigorously antitrust case against Apple

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department will “pursue vigorously” its antitrust lawsuit against Apple and two publishing houses over allegations that they conspired to fix prices for electronic books, the head of the agency’s antitrust division, Sharis Pozen, said on Thursday.

The department settled with three other publishers who were accused of participating in the alleged scheme, and they will have to end their “most-favored nation” agreements with Apple and other e-book retailers, U.S. Attorney Eric Holder said.

