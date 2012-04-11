US to pursue vigorously antitrust case against Apple

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department will “pursue vigorously” its antitrust lawsuit against Apple and two publishing houses over allegations that they conspired to fix prices for electronic books, the head of the agency’s antitrust division, Sharis Pozen, said on Thursday.

The department settled with three other publishers who were accused of participating in the alleged scheme, and they will have to end their “most-favored nation” agreements with Apple and other e-book retailers, U.S. Attorney Eric Holder said.