FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prominent attorney named as monitor in Apple e-books case
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2013 / 8:27 PM / 4 years ago

Prominent attorney named as monitor in Apple e-books case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Michael Bromwich, a high-profile attorney and former federal prosecutor who served in President Obama’s administration, was appointed external monitor of Apple Inc’s antitrust compliance as part of the e-books case brought against the technology giant by the U.S. government.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote, who in September imposed restrictions on Apple including an external monitor after finding that it conspired to fix e-book prices, issued an order on Wednesday naming Bromwich to oversee Apple’s antitrust policies and procedures for two years.

Obama appointed Bromwich to head up the U.S. offshore drilling regulator in the wake of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill. Bromwich worked as the Justice Department’s inspector general in the 1990s and is a litigation partner at Goodwin Procter in Washington, D.C.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.