AT&T supports Apple in U.S. iPhone encryption dispute

March 3 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc filed a legal brief supporting Apple Inc in a high profile fight against the U.S. Justice Department’s bid to unlock an encrypted iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters.

The dispute between Apple and the government intensified last month when the Federal Bureau of Investigation obtained a court order requiring Apple to write new software and take other measures to disable passcode protection and allow access to shooter Rizwan Farook’s iPhone.

Apple has argued that such a move would set a dangerous precedent. (Reporting by Dan Levine)