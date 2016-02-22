FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple urges government to form commission on encryption issues
#Market News
February 22, 2016 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Apple urges government to form commission on encryption issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Apple Inc, fighting a demand by the U.S. government that it unlock an iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino shooters, has called for the creation of a government commission or panel of experts to discuss the implications of the demand on issues such as national security and personal freedoms.

"Apple would gladly participate in such an effort," the iPhone maker said in a question and answer session published on its website. (apple.co/1QthT10)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the company’s help to access shooter Syed Rizwan Farook’s phone by disabling some of its passcode protections.

The company has argued that such a move would set a dangerous precedent. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

