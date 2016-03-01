FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI director says understands San Bernardino iPhone case would set precedent
March 1, 2016 / 7:20 PM / 2 years ago

FBI director says understands San Bernardino iPhone case would set precedent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey told Congress on Tuesday that he understands the outcome of the San Bernardino iPhone encryption case will set a precedent for other cases.

Apple Inc has said complying with a court order to grant the FBI access to data on an iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino shooters would set a dangerous precedent that would require it to weaken security in other phones.

Comey said last week that forcing Apple to unlock the phone was “unlikely to be a trailblazer” for setting a precedent for other cases.

On Tuesday, Comey said the FBI is asking for access to that specific phone but understood the decision would set a precedent for similar cases.

Asked how many iPhones the FBI would like Apple to unlock, Comey said he could not name a number but that there were “a lot” of phones that hold information needed for law enforcement investigations. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
