February 19, 2016 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. files motion to force Apple to obey iPhone order -court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a motion seeking to compel Apple Inc to comply with a judge’s order for the company to unlock the iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters, according to a court document filed Friday.

The FBI is seeking the tech giant’s help to access the shooter’s phone, which is encrypted. The company so far has pushed back, and on Thursday won three extra days to respond to the order. (Reporting by Julia Edwards, Dustin Volz, Lisa Richwine; Editing by Andrew Hay)

