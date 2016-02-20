FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hearing scheduled in Apple encryption case for March 22 - U.S. Justice Dept
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
February 20, 2016 / 3:11 AM / in 2 years

Hearing scheduled in Apple encryption case for March 22 - U.S. Justice Dept

David Ingram

1 Min Read

A customer stands beneath an Apple logo at the Apple store in Grand Central station in New York City July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal court hearing in California has been scheduled for March 22 in a case involving the Justice Department’s request that Apple help unlock the encrypted iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino killers, according to Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California earlier this week issued an order telling Apple it had to comply with the request, but Apple has so far refused.

Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.