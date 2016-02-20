Hearing scheduled in Apple encryption case for March 22 - U.S. Justice Dept

A customer stands beneath an Apple logo at the Apple store in Grand Central station in New York City July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal court hearing in California has been scheduled for March 22 in a case involving the Justice Department’s request that Apple help unlock the encrypted iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino killers, according to Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California earlier this week issued an order telling Apple it had to comply with the request, but Apple has so far refused.