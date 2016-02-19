FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hearing scheduled in Apple encryption case for March 22 -U.S. Justice Dept.
February 19, 2016 / 7:31 PM / 2 years ago

Hearing scheduled in Apple encryption case for March 22 -U.S. Justice Dept.

David Ingram

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A federal court hearing in California has been scheduled for March 22 in a case involving the Justice Department’s request that Apple help unlock the encrypted iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino killers, according to Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California earlier this week issued an order telling Apple it had to comply with the request, but Apple has so far refused.

Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chris Reese

