FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. prosecutors, Apple to bring witnesses to hearing on locked iPhone
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2016 / 5:21 PM / a year ago

U.S. prosecutors, Apple to bring witnesses to hearing on locked iPhone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. government and Apple Inc will be able to cross-examine witnesses in a court hearing next week over whether the company must help federal investigators unlock an encrypted iPhone tied to one of the San Bernardino killers, Apple said.

An Apple attorney said the government made a surprising request for witnesses who could discuss technology late on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters on a press call, the attorney said Apple would make two employees - Erik Neuenschwander, chief privacy engineer, and Lisa Olle, global law enforcement manager - available for cross-examination.

The government will also have two FBI witnesses available during the hearing, Apple said.

A Justice Department spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Dustin Volz, editing by Peter Henderson, G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.