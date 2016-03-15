CORRECTED-Apple: U.S. founders would be 'appalled' by government iPhone request

(Corrects to ‘company has never’ from ‘government has never’ paragraph 3)

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15 (Reuters) - In Apple Inc’s final brief before a court hearing next week in its clash with the U.S. government over an encrypted iPhone, the company on Tuesday said the U.S. founding fathers “would be appalled” by the Department of Justice’s request.

The dispute between Apple and the government burst into the open last month when the Federal Bureau of Investigation obtained a court order requiring Apple to write new software and take other measures to disable passcode protection and allow access to the phone of one of the San Bernardino, California shooters, Rizwan Farook.

Apple said current law does not allow the government’s request. Additionally, Apple senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi said the company has never provided any government with its proprietary source code, according to a sworn statement filed in court. (Reporting by Dan Levine; editing by Grant McCool)