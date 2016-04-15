Apple opposes U.S. appeal over iPhone in New York drug case

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Apple Inc argued on Friday that the U.S. Justice Department had failed to substantiate that it needed the company’s help to access a locked iPhone in a New York drug case.

Apple’s brief, filed in federal court in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, came a week after the U.S. government said it would push on with an appeal of a federal judge’s ruling in February holding that he could not force the company to hand over the phone’s data. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)