Apple opposes U.S. appeal over iPhone in New York drug case
April 15, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

Apple opposes U.S. appeal over iPhone in New York drug case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Apple Inc argued on Friday that the U.S. Justice Department had failed to substantiate that it needed the company’s help to access a locked iPhone in a New York drug case.

Apple’s brief, filed in federal court in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, came a week after the U.S. government said it would push on with an appeal of a federal judge’s ruling in February holding that he could not force the company to hand over the phone’s data. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)

