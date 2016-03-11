FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple lawyer says U.S. Justice Dept attempting to 'smear' company
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2016 / 12:07 AM / a year ago

Apple lawyer says U.S. Justice Dept attempting to 'smear' company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - Apple accused the U.S. Justice Department on Thursday of trying to “smear” the company by trafficking in “desperate” and “unsubstantiated” claims in its ongoing quest to force the company to help unlock an encrypted iPhone linked to one of the San Bernardino, California shooters.

“The tone of the brief reads like an indictment,” Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell told reporters on a press call, referring to a response filing the Justice Department submitted earlier on Thursday that accused Apple of making “false” statements.

The new filing relies on thinly sourced news reports to inaccurately suggest that Apple had colluded with the Chinese government to undermine buyers’ security, Sewell said. (Reporting by Dustin Volz and Joseph Menn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.