U.S. lawsuit seeks disclosure of court orders on decryption
April 19, 2016 / 6:11 PM / a year ago

U.S. lawsuit seeks disclosure of court orders on decryption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 (Reuters) - The Electronic Frontier Foundation sued the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday in an attempt to obtain any secret court orders forcing companies like Apple Inc or Google to decrypt user communications.

The tech advocacy group’s lawsuit, filed in San Francisco federal court, seeks to force DOJ to disclose whether it has ever sought or obtained a decryption order from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Bernard Orr)

