TAKE A LOOK-Apple versus FBI encryption fight heats up
#U.S. Legal News
February 25, 2016 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

TAKE A LOOK-Apple versus FBI encryption fight heats up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Apple Inc on Thursday doubled down on its resistance to the U.S. government’s attempt to force it to unlock an encrypted iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters, arguing for the dismissal of a court order compelling it to act on the grounds that it would violate its free speech rights and blur the lines between courts and Congress.

> Apple files arguments in court opposing FBI iPhone request > Apple unlocking case not ‘trailblazer’ for precedent -FBI chief > In FBI vs. Apple, judge asks for technological details > Apple CEO: Unlocking San Bernardino iPhone ‘bad for America’

> U.S. sought data from 15 Apple devices in last four months > Apple’s fight with U.S. could speed ‘gov‘t-proof’ devices > POLL-Solid support for Apple in iPhone encryption fight > DOJ accuses Apple of ‘misleading’ in encryption fight: Frankel > Prosecutors help organize victims’ brigade in Apple battle > FACTBOX-What Apple and the U.S. government are fighting over (Compiled by Bill Rigby)

