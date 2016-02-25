TAKE A LOOK-Apple versus FBI encryption fight heats up

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Apple Inc on Thursday doubled down on its resistance to the U.S. government’s attempt to force it to unlock an encrypted iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters, arguing for the dismissal of a court order compelling it to act on the grounds that it would violate its free speech rights and blur the lines between courts and Congress.

