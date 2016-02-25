FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google, Facebook, others plan briefs supporting Apple in iPhone case-sources
February 25, 2016

Google, Facebook, others plan briefs supporting Apple in iPhone case-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp and Twitter Inc will all file or sign on to amicus briefs in support of Apple Inc’s fight against a magistrate’s order, which requires it to help the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation break into a San Bernardino shooter’s iPhone.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Google and Facebook would make filings. Microsoft will file a friend-of the-court brief as well, company President Brad Smith said in Congressional testimony Thursday.

Twitter also will sign a brief in support of Apple, Twitter said. (Reporting by Joseph Menn and Deborah Todd; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
