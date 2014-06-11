Apple says has not received selective Irish tax treatment

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Reuters) - Apple said on Wednesday that it has not received any selective tax treatment from the Irish authorities after European Union state aid regulators opened an investigation into the issue.

“We have received no selective treatment from Irish officials. Apple is subject to the same tax laws as scores of other international companies doing business in Ireland,” the company said in a statement.

Apple said its taxes in Ireland had increased tenfold since the iPhone was launched in 2007. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)