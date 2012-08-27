FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Key Apple engineer cancels retirement
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2012 / 10:00 PM / in 5 years

Key Apple engineer cancels retirement

Alistair Barr

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Monday that Bob Mansfield, a top hardware engineer who announced his retirement in June, is staying on to work on “future products.”

Mansfield, who oversaw the team that developed Mac products like the MacBook Air, will report to Chief Executive Tim Cook, the company added.

Apple also said Craig Federighi, vice president of Mac Software Engineering, and Dan Riccio, vice president of Hardware Engineering, were promoted; they become senior vice presidents.

Federighi and Riccio will report to Cook and serve on Apple’s executive management team, according to the company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.