Foxconn reports worker dispute at China plant, no strike
#Market News
October 6, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 5 years ago

Foxconn reports worker dispute at China plant, no strike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group said on Saturday it has resolved two disputes from earlier this week between workers and quality assurance staff at a plant in Zhengzhou, China, denying reports that there had been a strike at the facility.

Rights advocate China Labor Watch reported in a statement from New York on Friday that thousands of workers went on strike on Friday at the plant, which makes Apple Inc’s iPhone 5, paralyzing production of the smartphone.

Foxconn said in a statement that there were two disputes between a small group of production line workers and quality assurance personnel at the plant on Oct. 1 and 2, but they were “isolated incidents” and were immediately addressed.

“Any reports that there has been an employee strike are inaccurate, there has been no workplace stoppage in that facility or any other Foxconn facility and production has continued on schedule.”

Foxconn does not comment on what products it makes at its plants.

The strike follows a mass brawl at another Foxconn plant in northern China last month that injured 40 workers, highlighting growing unrest among the millions of Chinese working in assembly plants for top global brands.

Foxconn Technology Group is the trading name of Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the main assembler of Apple Inc devices, and is the world’s largest contract electronics maker.

