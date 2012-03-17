FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-US regulators probe Google privacy breach -report
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2012 / 2:10 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-US regulators probe Google privacy breach -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Liana B. Baker

March 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is examining whether Google deceived consumers by planting so-called Internet cookies in Apple’s Web browser without users’ consent, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The agency is investigating whether the cookies allowed it to aim advertising at users of Apple’s Safari browser, and also whether Google violated other rules involving consumers’ consent, Bloomberg cited sources as saying.

A Google representative responded in an email to Reuters that the company created a temporary communication link from Safari with Google’s servers that helped ascertain whether Safari users were also signed into Google and had opted for personalized ads and other content.

However, the Safari browser contained functionality that then enabled other Google advertising cookies to be set on the browser, the email said.

“We will of course cooperate with any officials who have questions,” the email said, adding that the company has been removing these advertising cookies from Safari browsers.

Bloomberg also reported that the FTC is looking at whether Google violated a consent decree with the commission signed last year.

The FTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Friday.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that the FTC had asked Apple for more information regarding how it incorporates Google’s search function into its products. The Internet search giant has been accused of using its clout in the search market to shut out rivals, like travel search, by putting them low in search results.

In January, regulators expanded a probe to include Google+, the search giant’s new social networking tool, which launched last June and offers many of the capabilities available on Twitter and on Facebook.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.