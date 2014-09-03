FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple, Google resume talks with tech workers in hiring lawsuit -filing
September 3, 2014 / 7:30 PM / 3 years ago

Apple, Google resume talks with tech workers in hiring lawsuit -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Four tech companies including Apple and Google have resumed mediation talks with tech workers who are suing over hiring practices in Silicon Valley, according to a court filing on Wednesday.

Plaintiffs accused Apple, Google, Intel and Adobe in a 2011 lawsuit of conspiring to avoid poaching each other’s employees. Last month a California federal judge rejected a proposed $324.5 million settlement in the case, saying it was too low.

Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

