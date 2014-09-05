FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple, Google appeal rejection of $324.5 mln settlement in hiring lawsuit
September 5, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

Apple, Google appeal rejection of $324.5 mln settlement in hiring lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Four tech companies including Apple and Google appealed a U.S. judge’s rejection of a proposed $324.5 million settlement in a lawsuit over hiring practices in Silicon Valley, according to a court filing from the companies late on Thursday.

Plaintiff tech workers accused Apple, Google, Intel and Adobe of conspiring to avoid poaching each other’s employees. Last month, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California rejected the proposed settlement in the class action case, saying the amount was too low.

The companies on Thursday said they had asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overrule Koh’s decision. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

