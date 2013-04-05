FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No class certification yet in U.S. technology poaching lawsuit
April 5, 2013

No class certification yet in U.S. technology poaching lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - A federal judge has, for now, refused to grant class certification in a lawsuit accusing Apple Inc , Google Inc and five other technology companies of illegally conspiring not to poach each other’s employees.

However, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California signaled a willingness to revisit her decision.

In a decision made public Friday, Koh said there was not yet enough evidence to allow employees who claimed they were harmed to sue as a group.

But she said significant amounts of evidence have been produced since she heard oral arguments on whether to certify a class. She is therefore allowing the plaintiffs another chance to seek class certification.

Other defendants in the case are Adobe Systems Inc, Intel Corp, Intuit Inc, Walt Disney Co’s Pixar unit and Lucasfilm Ltd.

The case is In re: High-Tech Employee Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 11-02509.

