Apple, Google agree to settle smartphone patent litigation
May 16, 2014 / 11:11 PM / 3 years ago

Apple, Google agree to settle smartphone patent litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16 (Reuters) - Apple and Google’s Motorola Mobility unit have agreed to dismiss high profile U.S. patent litigation against each other over smartphone technology, according to a court filing on Friday.

In a joint statement, the companies said the settlement does not include a cross license to their respective patents. “Apple and Google have also agreed to work together in some areas of patent reform,” the statement said.

Apple and companies that make phones using Google’s Android software have filed dozens of such lawsuits against each other around the world to protect their technology. Apple had argued that Android phones that use Google software copy its iPhones. (Reporting by Dan Levine)

