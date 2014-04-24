FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple, Google agree to settle antitrust lawsuit over hiring deals-filing
April 24, 2014 / 7:31 PM / 3 years ago

Apple, Google agree to settle antitrust lawsuit over hiring deals-filing

Dan Levine

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 (Reuters) - Four major tech companies including Apple and Google have agreed to settle a large antitrust lawsuit over no-hire agreements in Silicon Valley, according to a court filing on Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Tech workers filed a class action lawsuit against Apple Inc , Google Inc, Intel Inc and Adobe Systems Inc in 2011, alleging they conspired not to poach one another’s employees in order to avert a salary war. Trial had been scheduled to begin at the end of May on behalf of roughly 60,000 workers in the class. (Reporting by Dan Levine)

