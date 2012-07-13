FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple rejoins "green registry," admits exit was mistake
U.S.
July 13, 2012 / 5:41 PM / 5 years ago

Apple rejoins "green registry," admits exit was mistake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13 (Reuters) - Apple Inc rejoined the “EPEAT” environmental ratings system on Friday, acknowledging that its decision to stop participating in a program that rates the green credentials of electronic products was a mistake.

The about-face comes after reports that various government agencies and schools that use the EPEAT certification system were considering dropping Apple’s products, which include Macintosh computers and iPads.

“We’ve recently heard from many loyal Apple customers who were disappointed to learn that we had removed our products from the EPEAT rating system. I recognize that this was a mistake,” senior vice president of hardware engineering, Bob Mansfield, said in a statement on Apple’s website.

