FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple to invest $2 bln to convert sapphire plant to data center
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2015 / 10:16 PM / 3 years ago

Apple to invest $2 bln to convert sapphire plant to data center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said it plans to invest $2 billion to convert a failed sapphire glass plant in Arizona into a data command center.

Apple partnered with GT Advanced Technologies Inc, to set up the plant in Mesa in 2013 to manufacture scratch-resistant sapphire screens.

But GT Advanced filed for bankruptcy last October and closed the plant, after the company’s sapphire glass was left out of Apple’s new iPhones.

“This multi-billion dollar project is one of the largest investments we’ve ever made,” Apple spokeswoman Rachel Wolf said in a statement on Monday.

The investment is expected to create 600 engineering and construction jobs at the data center, Apple said, adding that the plant would be powered mostly by solar energy. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Noel Randewich in San Francisco; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.