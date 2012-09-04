FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2012 / 8:55 PM / in 5 years

No proof hackers stole Apple data from agent's laptop -FBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The FBI on Tuesday said there was “no evidence” to support claims that hacking group Anonymous had infiltrated an FBI agent’s laptop and lifted a file with identification numbers for more than 12 million Apple products.

Anonymous affiliate “AntiSec” on Monday posted a file on the Internet that it said contained more than 1 million of the Apple numbers. AntiSec said it had taken them from a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent’s laptop in March.

“At this time there is no evidence indicating that an FBI laptop was compromised or that the FBI either sought or obtained this data,” an FBI spokesman said in a statement.

Apple representatives were not immediately available to comment.

